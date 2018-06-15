Olivia Munn Almost Spills Out Of Her Low-Cut Top During Lunch With Her Besties – See Pic

Olivia Munn almost had a MAJOR spill, and it’s not the kind you’re thinking of! Check out her near wardrobe malfunction here!

Sun’s out, skin’s out! Now that summer is here, all of your favorite celebrities are showing out for the warm weather. On June 15, Olivia Munn, 37, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and a group of friends at a picnic all dressed in bikinis. However, Olivia nearly had a nip slip as her sexy olive green one-piece was extremely low-cut! Luckily, she was able to keep it all together, and she looked incredible doing so. She paired the suit with daisy duke shorts and oversized tortoise shades.

While she was able to walk away from this situation wardrobe malfunction free, she hasn’t always been so fortunate. Back in May the Six actress accidentally flashed her panties after her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Dressed in a sheer multi-colored dress, Olivia’s white lace thong was blatantly visible from the back, and paparazzi got it all on camera. Although it was a bit embarrassing, we can at least say Olivia has really nice curves! What is her gym routine?!

Lately, Olivia has been killing it when it comes to fashion. Just a few days after her Late Night visit, she was spotted out in NYC strutting the streets in a floral maxi dress paired with magenta knee-high boots. So chic, right? And before then, she turned heads in a figure-hugging gold-chained dress designed by H&M at the Met Gala on May 7th.

She pulled the look together with deep red lipstick and a stunning gold headpiece. It fit right in with the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. We’re loving her style, and can’t wait to see more breathtaking looks.