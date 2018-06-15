‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Sexy Cleavage In Bikini & Spencer Pratt Is Here For It

Work it! Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting poolside on June 14, and she looks incredible! See her bikini shot here!

Kailyn Lowry, 26, is ready for summer! The Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of herself in a sexy red high waisted bikini from Swimsuits For All on Thursday, and we are obsessed. It’s hard to believe she gave birth to her three kids, Issac, Lincoln, and 10-month-old Lux. I mean, her stomach is flat! Kail looked so good even Spencer Pratt commented, “Out here playa.” And of course, she commented back “yasssss.” But, Spencer wasn’t the only one showing Kailyn love. “U look amazing especially when you love yourself like you do here,” another user commented. Take a look at the hot photo below!

We’re certainly glad to see Kailyn in such good spirits considering all she’s gone through with the Teen Mom 2 reunion drama her ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s (Lincoln’s father) recent baby announcement. For those of you who don’t know, Javi is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Lauren Comeau. While it definitely seemed like it would be a sore spot for Kailyn, she took to Twitter to explain she’s happy for him. However, she also revealed they recently hooked up. “Javi & I talked about getting back together at one point. Why? I don’t know because we both knew we didn’t want to & it would never work. I regret even having those conversations. I regret filming about it. And hooking up w him as I know people from the reunion leaked that,” Kailyn explained.

“That being said, I am wishing him and his new family the best. I have no hard feelings about the baby whatsoever despite what people are saying,” Kailyn continued. Well, we’re happy to hear everyone is on good terms, especially since things between Kailyn and Javi took a turn for the worst when he began dating her co-star Briana DeJesus.

But, now that that’s over and Javi has moved on it looks like all is well!