How Katy Perry & Sandra Bullock’s Facialist Can Make You Look Younger In 20 Minutes At Home

Facialist to the stars Georgia Louise has just revealed a revolutionary at-home device, so you can get red carpet skin in your everyday life!

Doesn’t everyone want to glow like stars on the red carpet? Now you can! Georgia Louise is a super in-demand facialist, and works with major stars like Emma Stone, Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and many more. She frequently uses galvanic technology in her Hollywood facials, to give her clients a glow with no down time. She just made a device that works at home, and I was one of the first to try it! I heard about the device at breakfast with Georgia on June 7.

The new product is called the GloPulse. It looks like a headband with two “charged” discs on either side. Basically, it delivers a circuit on your skin to help ingredients penetrate deeper and better. You literally just choose one of three sheet masks made by Georgia — Aqua, which is super nourishing, brighting and moisturizing, Tea Tree, which is great to absorb oil, and to treat acne, or Honey, which is soothing, calming and helps with aging. The masks are $8 each and the GloPulse is $165. It’s a splurge, but it lasts 300 uses with the included battery, and never needs to be charged! Easy! See more of our favorite summer beauty products in the gallery attached above!

You put on your mask, and then put the GloPulse on top. It stays put, so you can totally walk around or do what you need to do. I did laundry, because my life is so #glamorous. You wear it for 20 minutes and the currents will give you glowing skin! It doesn’t hurt at all and actually looks pretty cool (Insta moment, anyone?). I don’t know about you, but facials take a lot of time and money. Now you can get the same anti-aging technology of all these stars love, for a fraction of the price!