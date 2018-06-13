Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Almost Had Sex With Leo DiCaprio, But Had One Major Condition

Tiffany Haddish just got super honest about her celebrity crush! She revealed in an interview that she propositioned Leonardo DiCaprio for sex, but had a very specific stipulation.

Tiffany Haddish, 38, is like all of us in that she’s had crushes on celebrities. But unlike us, Haddish actually interacts with these famous people and can actually do something real about her feelings – which, she apparently has. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Girls Trip actress revealed that she once propositioned Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, for sex. Because, you know, why not?

Having once heard Haddish joking about wanting to have DiCaprio’s baby, the interviewer Lacey Rose decided to ask her point blank about him. Great idea on her part, because the comedienne provided an incredible gem of a story.”Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” Haddish began. “He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn’t you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?'” If you aren’t familiar with this reference, Leo was famously a member of the “pussy posse” with his friends Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly.

Haddish continued: “I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’ He starts bustin’ up laughin’. ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ‘Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body).’ He starts goin’ into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I’m just listenin’ and listenin’, like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.’ I finally go, ‘All that’s good, I just need to know, When’s this gonna happen?'”

Yeah, Haddish literally asked Leonardo Dicaprio to have sex with her. Honestly, she’s a hero. Also in the same interview, she all but confirmed that Sanaa Lathan is the alleged Beyonce biter from another wild story she told to GQ in March that went on to break the Internet.