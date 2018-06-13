Celeb Moms Who Dare To Go Bare In Super Sheer Red Carpet Outfits: Kim Kardashian & More

Just because you’re a mama doesn’t mean you have to quit looking sexy! These celeb mommies love to flash the flesh.

Brandi Glanville, 45, got the memo. So did Kim Kardashian, 37, Beyonce, 36, and Jennifer Lopez, 48. When you become a mother you don’t have to hand in your sexy card. Celebrity moms love to flaunt their skin on the red carpet. There are those who like to be very risqué in cut out dresses that show off patches of bare flesh. But others prefer to tease a little bit, showing a lot of skin, through see-through gowns, tops and pantsuits.

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi, knows how to rock the look. She popped up at the Boobs Live Bachelor Auction Benefiting Susan G. Komen in Los Angeles on June 7. The mom-of-two worked the red carpet in a lacy black dress that looked more like underwear than outerwear. The skin-tight number showed off her matching black panties. But, while the sexy look revealed a lot of skin, it hid Brandi’s private parts. Beyonce is also a queen of pulling off sheer outfits. Bey has hit the red carpet in see-through dresses more than once. Who could forget the sheer Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown that she wore to the 2015 Met Gala? The show-stopping dress was completely transparent, but for the well-placed beads and sequins.

We all know that Kim K is a big fan of showing off her curves in sheer outfits – whether that’s in an at-home selfie, date night with her hubby or on the red carpet. It would be easier to count the number of times she was completely covered up on a glitzy night, than the times she wore next to nothing! But, even though Kim is a repeat offender, other celebs have done it too. Halle Berry? Check. Madonna? Of course! Cher? Obviously! Take a look at these celeb mamas who have perfected the red carpet trend.