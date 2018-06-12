Khloe K & Tristan Having Hot Sex After NBA Finals: How She’s Putting ‘The Spark Back’ In The Romance

Now that they’re back together and the NBA season is over, Khloe and Tristan are heating things up in the bedroom. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on everything they’re trying from new positions to sex toys!

Going against her fan’s wishes, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is giving Tristan Thompson, 27, a second chance. On top of his alleged infidelity, Tristan’s had a pretty rough basketball season with losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. So, it’s safe to say he has, in a way, paid the price for his cheating. “Khloe has made a concerted effort to sex up her relationship with Tristan, because amazing sex was something they really connected with when they first got together. Towards the end of her pregnancy, the last thing on Khloe’s mind was having sex, then she was recovering from True’s birth, and trying to work through her feelings following the cheating scandal. But, now Khloe is feeling pretty much back to her old self, and with the playoffs out of the way, she thinks it’s time to bring the spark back,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

But what about the new baby?! “True’s sleeping is really improving, and she’s no longer constantly waking up to be fed every couple of hours throughout the night. So, Khloe is making the most of no longer feeling exhausted 27/7,” the insider continued. “She’s bought of copy of Karmasutra– 245 Karmasutra Positions With Pictures, and she’s determined to try out all of them with Tristan, a different position each night. Khloe’s has also splashed some serious cash on a ton of new sex toys and hot lingerie. She’s in full femme fatale mode. Tristan is in seventh heaven right now. The Khloe he met and fell in love with is back, in full force, and he’s loving every single minute of it,” our insider added.

Well, it’s clear Khloe has her mind made up, and after hearing all she’s got planned, we know Tristan won’t ever get caught creeping again. Before Tristan’s scandal, he and Khloe could barely keep their hands off each other. Back in February, Khloe even dished on what it was like to kiss him for the first time. “I was so nervous. I liked Tristan so much. It was after a night of us hanging out, and we were with a bunch of friends at one of their houses. I forgot what led up to that moment, but I do remember that we both started kissing in the kitchen–in front of everyone,” Khloe said on her app Khloe With A K. Sounds dreamy, right? Despite everything, we’re happy to hear Khloe and Tristan are working it out. We love a happy Khloe!