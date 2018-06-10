Ariel Winter ‘Devastated’ Over Friend Jackson Odell’s Sudden Death: This Is ‘Very Hard For Me’

Ariel Winter took to Instagram on June 10 to post a heartfelt message about her sadness over old friend Jackson Odell’s shocking death. See her sweet post here.

Ariel Winter, 20, took to Instagram on June 10 to post a message about Jackson Odell‘s shocking death at the age of 20 and revealed that she’s having a difficult time with the sad news. “Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Ariel wrote in her message. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old and he even appeared in an episode of Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”

Jackson’s unexpected passing made headlines two days after he was found unresponsive in a sober house on June 8. Although no cause of death has yet been announced, it’s still been tough to hear for a lot of people. As an actor and singer/songwriter, he made a name for himself appearing on the television series The Goldbergs as well as writing songs for the soundtrack of the 2018 film Forever Your Girl.

Back in Jan., Jackson showed off his talent in a video with YouTuber Zachary Friday. The duo performed a medley of Bob Dylan songs, including “If You See Her, Say Hello” while playing acoustic guitars. It turns out Jackson was a big fan of Bob’s music and his last Instagram post was a birthday tribute to the legendary singer. Although he had a short time in the world, it looks like Jackson made quite the impact and we’re glad to know friends of his, like Ariel, are keeping his memory close.