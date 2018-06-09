Nick Young Mocks Himself For Going From Cheating On Iggy Azalea to Winning NBA Finals

Nick Young just won the NBA Championships on June 8 and he used the victory as an opportunity to make a clever joke about his alleged cheating on Iggy Azalea. Check out his funny comment here!

Golden State Warriors player Nick Young, 33, was celebrating a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on June 8 and in a post-game interview he totally mocked himself when he mentioned his alleged cheating on ex Iggy Azalea! “I went from being snitched on to about to put a ring on,” he said with a laugh during the video interview obtained by The Shade Room. The basketball champ was commenting on how he’s come a long way and he looked absolutely thrilled about winning. The teammates and reporters around him also laughed at his joke and they seemed to be in good spirits overall.

In addition to Nick’s joke about Iggy, the rapper had her own say about the cheating scandal when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Mar. 18 and admitted to burning Nick’s clothes. “I burned them all, darling!” she said during the sit-down interview. “I burned a LOT, and I threw stuff in the pool, too. I started off with water and it just seemed like that didn’t work. Every designer you could think of I burned.” Eek. Still, Nick’s happiness after the win proved that he’s put that drama way behind him.

Despite Nick’s happiness about the win, he was harshly trolled on Twitter for it. Many followers were calling the athlete out for obtaining an NBA title quickly and without making much of an effort. He was just traded to the Golden State Warriors from the L.A. Lakers in 2017 and some believe that he is now reaping the benefits due to his teammates’ skill and not his own. “Swaggy P winning this year’s championship is like that one person who does nothing to contribute in the group project but still gets a 100%,” one Twitter user tweeted about Nick.