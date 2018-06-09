Anthony Bourdain’s Cause Of Death Confirmed: He Hung Himself With Bathrobe Belt

So sad. Anthony Bourdain’s cause of death was confirmed by a prosecutor in France on June 9 and it turns out he shockingly used the belt from his hotel bathrobe to end his life.

Anthony Bourdain‘s shockingly premature death happened when the famed chef sadly took his own life using the belt from a bathrobe located in the hotel room he was staying at in France, according to the prosecutor of Colmar in France’s Alsace region and reported by the New York Post. On June 9, Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny confirmed the upsetting news about the celebrity chef’s suicide, leaving many family members, friends and fans speechless. “There is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment,” Christian explained. He also confirmed that a medical expert came to the conclusion that there were no signs of violence on 61-year-old Anthony’s body when it was found. Toxicology tests, including urine tests, are currently being done to find out if the late star was on any medication at the time of his death.

News of Anthony’s death made headlines shortly after he was suddenly found unconscious by his friend, Eric Ripert, on the morning of June 8. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN announced in an official statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Since the tragic news, many celebrities and people close to Anthony have spoken out on social media, including his girlfriend Asia Argento, 42. “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated,” she wrote in a tweet. “My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

We are continuing to send healing wishes to all those affected by Anthony’s death.