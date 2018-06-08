Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade & The Epidemic Of Celebrity Suicide: Why Fame Can Be A ‘Burden’

Chef, writer & TV host Anthony Bourdain committed suicide days after Kate Spade took her own life. In the wake of these tragedies, three experts tell HL EXCLUSIVELY why celebrities commit suicide.

A rare and brilliant talent is gone from the world after Anthony Bourdain has taken his own life at the age of 61. With Kate Spade‘s own tragic suicide just days prior, we asked experts why a celebrity might take their own life. “Celebrity status doesn’t protect someone from suicide,” Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman M.D. told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It is often only to onlookers that the celeb’s life seems so perfect and enviable. In fact, it is this need to always make their life look so perfect that adds an extra burden to the celebrity’s life. ”

Just like everyone else, stars can suffer from suicidal risk factors, like depression. However, due to their status and exposure, some celebs may feel the need to keep up the appearance that their life is as successful as their career. “Suicide doesn’t discriminate,” Lyn Morris, LMFT, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services. “You can have everything we associate with happiness and success — a loving family, an interesting career, good friends — and still be vulnerable if you suffer from depression or other risk factors.”

When it comes down to it, we can all do our part to help our friends and love ones with any suicidal thoughts they might be having. “We can all make a difference by knowing the warning signs and how to reach out for help,” Morris continued. “I urge anyone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts or worried about someone else to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.”

Despite its many benefits, life in the limelight can be extremely isolating. “For celebrities, in particular, and those in the spotlight, there is an expectation that the general public has that because these individuals are successful and beautiful, they likely do not or could never suffer from a mental or emotional disorder,” Dr. Danielle Forshee, Doctor of Psychology, tells us. “There is a constant reinforcement of this in their world every single day, making them very vulnerable to keeping their internal pain, thoughts, and struggles to themselves.”