Keegan-Michael Key Just Married GF Elisa Pugliese — See The Touching Wedding Photo

Congrats are in order! Comedian Keegan-Michael Key just tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Elisa Pugliese! Check out their sweet photo announcing the news right here!

Sorry, ladies, funnyman Keegan-Michael Key, 47, is off the market! The hilarious actor just married Elisa Pugliese! The confirmation arrives from Keegan-Michael himself who shared a moving photo of himself planting a kiss on his new bride on what appears to be a New York street! He opted for a blue suit and a silver tie for the occasion while Elisa chose a sleeveless ivory frock to say “I do”! “Best. Day. Ever,” he captioned the amazing pic.

Elisa also shared the photo with her own amazing caption: “Dear Mr. Key, I love you more every day,” Elisa wrote. “Sincerely, Mrs. Key.” Awww! This adorable couple first got engaged in November of 2017. Keegan-Michael shared a candid of the pair together with this incredible sweet caption: “She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!”

Keegan-Michael was previously married to Cynthia Blaise. Their more than 15-year relationship ended in 2015. Now, although her hubby is known for his hit Comedy Central show Key & Peele,