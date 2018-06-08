Hottie! Kate Upton is blonde bombshell gorgeous in her new spread for Maxim magazine. We’ve got all of her hottest looks, from a thong bikini to a cutout swimsuit.

There’s a darn good reason Kate Upton topped Maxim magazine’s annual list of the hottest 100 female celebs. Her photo spread shot in the Israeli desert proves she’s one of the sexiest women on the planet in an array of revealing outfits. For the cover she went nearly topless, showing off her famous cleavage with just a nude wrap around her shoulders and tying it in a knot just below her breasts. She accessorized with giant gold hoop earrings and matching bracelets to spice up the look, but her amazing chest remained front and center in the photo.

In another pic the blonde bombshell echoed Marilyn Monroe with perfectly tousled hair while going braless in a tan sweater. It’s draped over her shoulders, once again showing off her incredible decollitage. Her natural and neutral makeup showed off her flawless and gorgeous face, and the stark desert around her provided for the perfect backdrop to make her incredible chest front and center.

The 26-year-old then took attention away from her cleavage and on to her bare butt in another series of pics where she wore a nude thong in sheer white gown that was slit all the way up to her waist. From the front angle she actually looks naked on her bottom half, while a shot from behind shows her perfect booty with just a slight glimpse of a thong strap going across her hip.

Kate then really ups the wow factor in a series of braless pics where she is seen wearing an open white fringe vest, a top that features green straps that barely cover her nipples and a white bikini top with a major cleavage cutout. “You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong,” Kate told the magazine. “Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work.” Amen to that!