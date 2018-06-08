‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Is Happening: New Series Will Reveal ‘Horrifying Secrets’

Even though ‘Game of Thrones’ is ending, there are more stories in the universe on the way. A prequel series has gotten the green light, and the plot details are pretty scary. The series will show Westeros in its ‘darkest hour’ and more!

The first Game of Thrones prequel is officially a go! HBO officially ordered the series on June 8. Don’t get your hopes up about more Jon Snow, Daernerys Targaryen, and Tyrion Lannister, though. The show will be set thousands of years before the current show’s timeline. “The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know,” the logline for the show reads, according to our sister site TV Line. Holy smokes.

This prequel is the first of 5 Game of Thrones projects to be ordered to series. George R. R. Martin has yet to finish/release the next Game of Thrones book, The Winds of Winter, but he did find the time to co-create the project with Jane Goldman, who will be the showrunner.

Game of Thrones is currently finishing up filming its eighth and final season. Season 8 will only consist of 6 episodes, with Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and more reprising their roles. The final season is expected to air in 2019, and we’re anxiously waiting for a confirmed premiere dates. The prequel series does not have an airdate yet. While we’re bummed that Game of Thrones is ending, at least we’ll have a whole new set of characters to become obsessed with! Bring on all the GoT!