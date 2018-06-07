‘Imposters’ Finale: Rob Heaps Reveals If Fans Will Get Closure Before Show’s Ending

We can’t believe we’re saying this… ‘Imposters’ will come to an end, for good, on June 7. Ahead of the season 2 finale, Rob Heaps (Ezra) teases what you can expect and says this is his ‘favorite’ episode yet! Here’s why…

After two seasons of thrills, chills and cunning cons, the Bumblers will say goodbye to the small screen. Imposters will end after its season 2 finale, which airs tonight, June 7 at 10 PM ET on Bravo. While we’re deeply sad about one of our favorite show’s coming to a close, the craziness isn’t over yet! Rob Heaps (aka Ezra) previews tonight’s finale EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com! Check out our full interview below!

What can you tell us about the finale? — Will questions be answered? How does this finale differ from season 1? — I think it might be my favorite Imposters episode. It has everything that makes our show special and then takes it even further. When the network saw the first cut of the finale, they told Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein that they had made a 42.5 minute movie and having seen it myself, that really is true. It has an emotional payoff and darkness that goes much deeper than last season’s finale (as classy as that was), and as far as the cinematography is concerned there are moments that will take your breath away. I would also say that this finale is more conclusive than last season’s – I don’t think too many questions will be left unanswered. Fans of the show should be very, very excited.

Sadly, we’ve learned the series is coming to an end. Will the finale give fans the closure they need to see this series end?

We are all devastated about the news that Bravo isn’t renewing the show. We only heard a few days ago so it’s still pretty raw. We’re still hoping that Netflix will pick us up for season 3 (if you want to see this happen please get on social media and say so and tag @netfix!). Most of all we feel for our amazing fans who have grown to love these characters so much – they really deserve to see these stories continue for at least another season. That said, Paul Adelstein put it very well when he said on Twitter that while this episode wasn’t intended as a series finale, it will definitely serve to keep Maddie, Ezra, Richard and Jules alive in your imaginations for a good while to come. I will say that all the main questions will be answered – but some very exciting new ones will be asked. There will be endings and beginnings…

This season, all of the characters in their own way found themselves, they really came into their own (Hypothetically) if the series were to go on, where would you want to see it go?

This is very hard to answer without giving away spoilers for tonight! I think first off I’d like to see a time gap – season 2 started just a few hours after the end of season 1, but for reasons that will become clearer tonight I think it would be interesting to pick up perhaps a few months later and see where each of the characters have got to in their lives. Speaking for Ezra…a very interesting door will open up for him tonight, and I would love to see how far down that road he could go.

I know you can’t give anything away, but, what do you think of Sally’s motive(s) going into the finale? Max has turned on her once, so it’s a huge question.

I wish I could but that’s far too juicy to give away! You’ll have to watch and find out. I will say that all is not as it seems, and there are a few people with plans of their own…

Also, fans need to know… Ezra and Maddie, they’re so in love. If the show were to go on, do you think they’d be together?

I’m going to be controversial here and say that I never saw the Ezra/Maddie story as about love. I think Ezra was obsessed with finding the woman behind Ava, and in the process became obsessed with Maddie – but not in a romantic way. I think he’s obsessed with how someone can do what she does, and as he starts to enjoy the con more and more, starts to admire her – as much as he doesn’t want to admit it. And there’s a competitive element too as he gets better as a grifter and realizes that Maddie sees that and is perhaps intrigued by it. It’s a very juicy mix and a very strange bond they both have, and I think their story has further to run…but I don’t think it’s about love. I might be wrong. I hope we’ll get an opportunity to find out.