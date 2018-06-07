Haylie Duff Gives Birth: Star Welcomes Baby #2 With Fiancé Matt Rosenberg — Another Girl

Haylie Duff & Matt Rosenberg have officially expanded their family! Already parents to an adorable 3-year-old girl, the two have welcomed yet another daughter, and we could not be more thrilled! Get the details here.

Haylie Duff, 33, has given birth for a second time! The actress and her fiancé, Matt Rosenberg, officially welcomed baby number two, Lulu Gray Rosenberg, on Jun. 5, and we can only imagine how happy they must be about growing their family. The couple are already the proud parents of 3-year-old daughter Ryan, and now they have TWO girls, as Haylie gave birth to another daughter. SO exciting! Haylie shared a cute pic of Ryan and baby Lulu on Instagram on Jun. 7, along with this sweet caption: “She arrived June 5th, and brought all her magic with her! Ryan is the happiest big sister & we are finally a family of 4! 💜Meet our littlest one… Lulu Gray Rosenberg!” Check out a pic of the baby below!

Haylie first revealed her pregnancy in January, telling US Weekly how happy she and Matt were about adding another baby into the mix. “We are so excited to finally share our good news,” Haylie told the mag. “Ryan is so excited to be a big sister!” Since then, Haylie has only shared a few baby bump pics of herself on social media, but she did post snapshots from her March baby shower. “Thank you to everyone that came together yesterday evening to make me feel so loved & special,” she wrote at the time. “This little girl has so many wonderful ‘aunties’.. she doesn’t even know how lucky she is yet…” One of those aunts include Haylie’s younger sister, Hilary Duff, 30!

Recently opening up to HollywoodLife.com, Haylie shared with us that when she’s pregnant, she doesn’t concern herself with pressures to stay fit. “When it comes pregnancy I think you can work out like crazy and diet like crazy, but whatever’s going to happen is going to happen,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY in April. ”There’s no rhyme or reason to it; Some people get bigger than others; It’s just a process. And, at the end of it you just want a healthy kid.”

On top of that, Haylie revealed she doesn’t believe in dieting during pregnancy either. “I don’t think dieting is a good approach when it comes to pregnancy,” she admitted. “I prefer to just lay back and chill and be open to what your body is going to do. It is what it is. — You can diet and do this and that, but you’re going to gain weight and afterward you’re going to lose it because you’re going to have a kid to chase around. Some people are lucky enough to lose the weight through breastfeeding; I was not that lucky, but it came off later. Just try to make healthy choices and not stress a lot.” Congrats again, Haylie and Matt!