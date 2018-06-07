VS Model Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Massive Baby Bump In Tiny Bikini On The Beach — Wild Pics

Looking like she could give birth any minute now, Candice Swanepoel flaunted her gorgeous baby bump while rocking a string bikini on the beach. We can’t believe she’s still so active this far along! See her huge belly.

Candice Swanepoel, 29, may only be moments away from her due date, but the Victoria’s Secret model isn’t letting that stop her from enjoying some time in the sun! Hitting a Brazilian beach on June 5, Candice had her massive baby bump on full display while sporting a teeny tiny two-piece, and of course she looked completely amazing! The blonde beauty was photographed frolicking in the sand and water while smiling ear-to-ear.

We love how, despite being heavily pregnant with baby number two, Candice isn’t too uncomfortable to walk around outside and play in the water. We can only imagine she and her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli, 35, will be welcoming their new bundle of joy super soon. The model parents already have one son together, 1-year-old Anaca Nicoli, and it’s clear the youngster is their pride and joy.

Candice first announced she was pregnant with her second child in December, writing via Instagram, “Christmas came early #2,” next to a bump-highlighting pic. The expectant mom and Hermann have been together for 13 years and became engaged in 2015. Candice has previously said that she wants to have a “bunch of kids,” so it looks like baby number two will not be the models’ last.

Just one day ago, the star posted a gorgeous photo of her silhouette on Instagram, captioning the full-body pic, “Ripe 💕.” “This photo is amazing 😍,” one fan said of the pic. Another gushed, “I can’t believe how slim you look at 9 months pregnant! You’re a special creature, you are 😍 x.”