‘The Fosters’ Recap: Callie & Brandon Have A Heart-To-Heart About Their Feelings

The second night of ‘The Fosters’ series finale featured one very emotional moment between Callie and Brandon. The last seconds of the June 5 episode could change everything.

The kids are heading to Turks and Caicos for Brandon and Eliza’s wedding! However, Corey’s mother doesn’t want him to go along because she fears Stef and Lena won’t bring him back. This is definitely a bummer, but the family forges ahead for Brandon’s wedding. Eliza’s brother, Jamie, is still flirting with Callie, and she doesn’t hate it. She has fun with him. I like this guy. A lot. He challenges Callie and keeps her on her toes. She tells him nothing‘s going to happen between them, but you can tell she doesn’t really want that. He just wants to get to know her, and he even agrees that the pre-nup is not fair to Brandon.

Callie tells Jude that she knows he’s taking PrEP. She’s worried about him, but he promises her that he’s being responsible. This out of the blue conversation definitely strikes a nerve with Jude. Callie’s been so busy with school over the years so she hasn’t been able to keep tabs on Jude as much as she wishes she could. They barely talk, and now all of a sudden Callie is concerned.

Later, Mariana and Mat sing “Love Will Light the Day,” which is near and dear to Brandon and Callie’s heart. During the performance, Brandon and Callie can’t stop looking at each other. Eliza definitely notices, but who wouldn’t? THE CHEMISTRY IS SO REAL! At her bachelorette party, Eliza reveals that she knows about Callie and Brandon’s past relationship. Eliza takes out her frustration on Brandon. Meanwhile, Jesus hooks up with someone who is not Emma. Jamie and Callie continue to grow closer. Jamie hints to Callie that she could stop by his room for a drink, but she spots Brandon by the pool. She admits that Eliza knows about them. “She thinks I don’t want you to marry her,” Callie says. Brandon replies, “Maybe I don’t want to marry her. I’m suddenly questioning if he really is the one.”

Callie and Brandon love each other, and they both know each other so well. “You’re the only person who’s ever really taken care of me. Like, when you found me at Coachella, how you’d know I’d be there. If you hadn’t come and brought me home, I don’t know what I would have done. I think you’re the person I trust most in the world.”

They definitely almost kiss, but they manage to stop things from going too far. They both go back to their rooms. After lying on the bed thinking, Callie gets up and walks to someone’s door. Is it Brandon’s room? He’s seen opening up his door at the end of the episode, and now my Brallie-loving heart is SCREAMING! The final episode of The Fosters airs June 6.