David Spade Seeks Comfort From Friend In 1st Pics After Sister-In-Law Kate’s Death

A very sad looking David Spade was seen for the first time in LA on June 5 after news broke that his sister-in-law died from an apparent suicide. See the heartbreaking photos here.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of Kate Spade, 55, as they mourn her sudden death. A very solemn David Spade, 53, was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, hours after reports surfaced on his sister-in-law’s alleged suicide. Dressed in black track pants paired with a grey bomber, David covered his eyes and face with sunglasses and a baseball cap. We can’t imagine how difficult this is. The comedian and actor was also seen getting a comforting hug from a friend. Take a look at the photos below.

As we previously told you, Kate was reportedly found dead at 10:20 a.m. inside her NYC apartment on June 5 after hanging herself. “I can confirm it was an apparent suicide. On Tuesday June 5 at approximately 10:20 AM a police officer responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person. Upon arrival the officer discovered a 55-year-old woman named Katherine Brosnahan unconscious inside [her] Park Avenue apartment. EMS resounded and pronounced her dead on the scene. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing,” the NYPD released in a statement given to HollywoodLife.

Kate is survived by her daughter Frances Beatrice Spade, 13, and husband Andy Spade, David’s brother. She also left behind a suicide note that reportedly read, “Bea– I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” according to TMZ. While it is true that you never know what a person may be going through, Kate’s friends described her death as “unexpected,” and that “She was not a depressed person.” Nevertheless, we wish her family the best during this devastating time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).