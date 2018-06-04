‘Below Deck Med’: Hannah & Conrad Kiss After She Confronts Him About Their Relationship

Things are heating up between Hannah and Conrad! In this EXCLUSIVE clip, the Chief Stew and Bosun share a sweet moment… and KISS, after Hannah confronts him about their relationship! We. Can’t. Stop. Watching….

Below Deck Mediterranean is heating up fast! We’ve got a sizzling preview of tonight’s episode, which features a tender moment between Chief Stew Hannah and Bosun Conrad! When Hannah confronts him about the status of their flirty relationship, they share a kiss that quickly becomes too hot to handle! Watch the epic moment, below!

Just 13 hours before their next charter, Hannah and Conrad meet in private, overlooking the water. How romantic, right? “Are we just like buddies,” Hannah asks, adding, “Is that what’s going on here?” In the confessional, Conrad admits, “Hannah has surprised me in a good way. There’s this real soft, nice side to her. However, there’s an obvious conflict there. “But, I’ve always said, ‘Don’t screw the crew,'” he continued with a swift smile.

“I like you and I just take a while to warm up,” Conrad says to Hannah. “Just take time with me, It’s gonna take time, he says before kissing her on the cheek. The two then share a sweet hug. After that, he pulls her closer… AND, THEY KISS! Honestly, we have all the feels and are so here for this romance, although it could be major trouble!

Meanwhile, Sandy comes down hard on the interior leaving Chef Adam to defend himself by blaming the stews’ lack of communication. Elsewhere, Joao gets tough on Jamie after she accidentally oversleeps. Now that Kasey‘s seasickness is under control, Hannah turns her focus and frustrations to her third stew’s slow-moving pace. And, a new charter begins that has everyone on the crew barely keeping up to fulfill the requests of the extremely demanding guests.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT on Bravo.