Kim Kardashian Goes Out Braless In Saran Wrap Sheer Gown Revealing Bare Breasts & Underwear

Kim Kardashian is redefining what you can wear out in public – yet again! Her latest look is bold and very, very raunchy.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is never afraid to go bare – and we’re not just talking about her naked selfies. On June 2, the reality TV star shocked her fans by posting a photo of herself wearing not very much out in public. In the jaw-dropping photo the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out in a totally see-through dress. No bra – just panties. Oh, yeah, and a coat to hide her breasts. Her Instagram followers couldn’t believe their eyes. One person wrote, “When you don’t know if it’s gonna be a hot, cold or rainy day. Dress for all 3.”

Another fan added, “Plastic for an outfit…what has the world come too… better be recycled.” Not everyone was feeling her look. One person simply wrote, “WTF.” But Kim’s fans really shouldn’t be surprised. The beauty mogul loves to show off her body. Most recently she has been posing in the nude to promote her latest KKW Body fragrance, which features a mold of her very curvy, nude frame. Kim’s also long been a big fan of wearing sheer clothes in public.

On May 10 she wore see-through flares to attend Cher’s concert in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, in January she was snapped in a sheer dress, which she wore while posing for a photo shoot on a Malibu beach.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 2, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT

Of course, who could forget that full-frontal naked bathroom selfie that she tweeted in 2016 that outraged everyone from Piers Morgan to Bette Midler? Kim fought back by defending her right to go nude. In an open letter posted on her website she wrote, “I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin.” In other words, don’t expect Kim to cover up any time soon! As for her latest daring look, one fan commented on her Instagram photo by writing, “Lose the jacket! Then it would be dope AF.”