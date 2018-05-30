Halle Berry & Keanu Reeves Reportedly Dating After Filming New Movie Together

Today in unlikely couples: Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves are reportedly dating! Turns out there was love brewing on the ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ set.

Kicking ass isn’t the only thing getting Keanu Reeves‘ heart racing while filming John Wick: Chapter 3. The actor is reportedly dating his co-star, Halle Berry! Halle, 51, and Keanu, 53, started seeing each other before the movie started filming, according to a source who spoke to Life & Style Magazine. But their love apparently grew when they got on set! “As soon as they started getting to know each other, they realized there was something there that was stronger than friendship,” the source told the mag.

There are a few things about Keanu that attracted Halle — besides being totally handsome, of course. “Keanu is totally Halle’s type,” the source said. “She likes that he’s very mysterious, introspective, and down to earth. He’s not about the whole Hollywood spotlight thing. She finds that very attractive.” No word on what Keanu finds attractive about Halle, but we have a few things in mind. She’s gorgeous, duh. She’s a brilliant actress, an adoring mom, and a very limber yoga enthusiast. Total package.

Just don’t expect this maybe-couple to walk the red carpet at the John Wick: Chapter 3 premiere hand-in-hand. Says the source, Halle and Keanu reportedly “want to keep their romance on the down-low for now. But it’s only a matter of time until they go public.” Halle was previously linked to music producer Alex Da Kid (real name Alexander Grant), 35, but they split up in December 2017 after four months of dating. There was no major reason for their breakup; Halle just reportedly wasn’t feeling their relationship. It happens! This was her first public romance since splitting with ex-husband Olivier Martinez in 2016.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Halle and Keanu’s reps for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.