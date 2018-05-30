Bryan Cooke: Steve Harvey Employee Found Dead In Atlanta Hotel Room

Bryan Cooke, 39, the assistant to Kier ‘Junior’ Spates who co-hosts Steve Harvey’s morning radio show, was found dead inside his Atlanta hotel room on May 27. — Warning: The details may be graphic.

Bryan Cooke, an employee on Steve Harvey‘s morning radio show was found dead inside his hotel room at the W Atlanta on Sunday, May 27, according to an incident report obtained by TMZ. Police were called to the hotel when W staffers discovered Cooke’s body, face down on the bed with blood and vomit coming from his nose and mouth, the report reveals. Cooke was the assistant to Harvey’s morning show co-host, Kier “Junior” Spates.

Police say Spates told them he and Cooke had had went out the night before his death, and that Cooke appeared fine upon returning to the hotel. Cooke and Spates even smoked cigars together before they went to their separate rooms for the night. Spates also told police he and Cooke did not partake in any drugs.

When Spates received no response from Cooke the next day, he asked hotel staff to check on him, as the two were supposed to catch a flight to LA later that same day. — That’s when staffers discovered Cooke’s body. Housekeeping apparently went by to clean Cooke’s room, but thought he was sleeping.

While the cause of death is unknown at this time, police say they discovered prescription pills in Cooke’s room. However, authorities did not disclose the exact medication. It’s also unclear if Cooke had taken any pills or if they played a role in his death.

The day after Cooke died, Spates took to Instagram to post a photo with Cooke, alongside a heartfelt tribute. The long message ended with, “The fight over Cooke! You won!” It’s unclear if Cooke had any personal issues, however, Spates appears to hint at something. Read the full message is below.

Today was the hardest day I have ever gone through! God is still in control. I lost my best friend today. He was actually my brother. We were friends since I was 16. I have no words. I am going to pull through for you Bryan Cooke. I won’t let you down. I love you and miss you. God must have needed a Titan in heaven today. Please keep his family in prayer and lifted up. I want to say thank you for keeping me in check through all my successes. You was the first to say man you got it. Thank you brother for keeping me focused. The world is hurt today. Your impact was truly felt. You made me a Man today. You said you was gone do it, I just didn’t know it was going to be like this. Thank you for all you taught me. Took me all day to type this. Just greet me when I walk through those gates!!! Show me around. See you Cooke. Truth be told, you was always better than me and I knew it. You did too. Thank you Lord for sending me the person I needed! The fight over Cooke! You won!

