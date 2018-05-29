Heidi Klum: 16 Sexy, Bare Photos That Show She Hasn’t Aged In 20 Years

Hello Heidi! The gorgeous model is back on TV for ‘America’s Got Talent’ May 29, and we’re pumped! So we’re taking a look back at all her sexiest, nearly nude photos to prove that she does NOT age!

Can you believe Heidi Klum is 44? Neither can we! While Heidi’s prepping for the America’s Got Talent premiere tonight, May 29th, we’re taking a look at her hottest bare photos that definitely prove she never ages! When she’s not modeling sexy looks, Heidi has recently been found lounging on beaches in skimpy bikinis with her hunky new beau Tom Kaulitz, 28, and it’s hot hot hot! After coming back from a vaca with her babe, Heidi posted some pics from her HK Intimates line, and we’re shook. We think we need to snag a few of these intimates because they are super sexy!

We’re so shook at the May/June edition of Maxim magazine, where Heidi graced the cover…topless of course! She showed off insane underboob while her long hair covered up the rest of her breasts. We love how totally confident Heidi looked. Her skin and hair looked amazing, and…well, she’s basically flawless. If only everybody could be so blessed to age this well, right?!

Heidi’s photos for Brendon Lingerie were pretty steamy too! Heidi posed nearly naked in the shoot, featuring a lacy nude bra and panty set which we need STAT! Her body looked perfect, per usual, as she posed with her arms above her head, showing off her rock hard abs and smiling — we love this look! And if you love that look, you need to check out her photos for her own lingerie line. Heidi’s line features tons of sexy lace lingerie sets that every girl needs. And of course, she looks super hot modeling too!

To see more of Heidi’s sexiest bare photos, click through our gallery above!