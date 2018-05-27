Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Turns 12: See How Much Brad & Angelina’s Daughter Has Grown Over The Years

Happy birthday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt! Angelina & Brad’s 1st biological child officially turned 12 on May 27, and we can’t believe she’s almost a teen! To celebrate her special day, see adorable throwback pics of the youngster!

It’s official — Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is 12 years old! The blonde cutie turned the big 1-2 on May 27, and it’s crazy how much she’s grown in just one year. Not only is she taller, she also has braces now and appears more confident than ever before! We can only imagine how proud parents Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 42, must be of their daughter. Flip through our above photo gallery to see old and new pics of Shiloh over the past 12 years!

Thanks to her famous mom and dad, Shiloh and her five siblings always seem to be up to something fun, and this year was no different for the fam. Shiloh not only went to Disneyland, she also helped her mom open a wildlife sanctuary, had a Toys R Us shopping spree, and even broke her collarbone on vacation! For Shiloh’s birthday LAST year, she and her family celebrated by taking a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth. It was definitely a b-day to remember too, as Shiloh was photographed having a blast with not only her siblings, but also some friends.

“All [Shiloh] wanted for her birthday was to see her friends from Cambodia,” a source close to her family told People magazine at the time. “She wants to show them America.” Just two months later, in July, Shiloh joined her mom in her birthplace of Namibia where the two opened a new honorary wildlife sanctuary. Shiloh was born in the Southern African country back in 2006, and on this trip, Angie named the stunning sanctuary after her little girl. How sweet is that?

While there, Angelina also donated $2 million to the N/a’an ku sê Foundation, which is part of the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary. The best part? Shiloh’s sanctuary will help care for and protect animals like rhinos and elephants so that they will not be abused. Not long after their Africa trip, on Aug. 22, Angelina treated Shiloh and the rest of her kids to an epic shopping trip at Toys R Us.

In paparazzi photos, the kids appeared to have the time of their lives picking out new fun things to play with. Shiloh looked especially ecstatic as she left the store holding a giant shopping bag full of goodies. But not all of Shiloh’s memories from this past year have been happy ones. The tween ended up breaking her collarbone in January while vacationing with her family in Lake Tahoe, Utah! Shiloh was reportedly snowboarding when she got injured, and she was forced to wear a sling for the rest of the trip.

She even had to wear her sling to the National Board of Review Awards gala on Jan. 9 when she walked the red carpet with her mom and older sister Zahara. Shiloh rocked that sling with a suit and looked adorable! We can’t wait to see how the birthday girl celebrates her big day this year!