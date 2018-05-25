Nick Cannon’s Dad Fears His Son & Mariah Carey Will Get Back Together: It Would Be ‘Unfair’ To Their Kids

Nick Cannon’s dad does not want his son & Mariah to give their relationship another chance! James Cannon told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he thinks the idea of his son reuniting with Mariah would be unwise!

Nick Cannon, 37, may want to get back together with his ex Mariah Carey, 48, but his own father James Cannon doesn’t think it’s a good idea at all. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the author of Dear OJ Simpson Let Me Tell You A Secret, The Butler Did It revealed that he feels a potential romantic reunion between his son and Mariah would be emotionally problematic for everyone involved — including their kids, Monroe and Moroccan. “When you have children and you come to a consensus and you got to a point where you’ve divorced, the best wisdom is to let that alone and move on with your life,” James told us. “Don’t play back into it. You don’t want to start the emotions going and get things generating and bring up all the emotions again and get hopes up.

When it comes down to it, James believes that an on-again, off-again relationship would be tough for their kids to handle. “That’s not fair to the children,” James went on to say. “It’s about making sure the children are emotionally sound and whole, not about the adults playing games back and forth.”

Apparently. Mariah’s inspirational weight loss transformation has Nick wanting her back badly! “He’s being very smart and not coming on too strong, but he’s ready and waiting to swoop as soon as the time is right,” a source close to Nick told us. “Nick never stopped loving Mariah, and seeing her hot and sexy again has him really turned on. Nick’s patiently waiting for his second chance with her.” Time will tell whether or not Nick will make a move or take his father’s advice and back off.