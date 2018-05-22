Dua Lipa: 5 Things To Know About The Insanely Talented British Singer Who’s Just 22

Dua Lipa will grace the stage on ‘The Voice’ season 14 finale and perform her hit ‘IDGAF.’ Before she performs, here’s what you need to know about the singing sensation!

1. Dua Lipa, 22, started her singing career on YouTube. At just 14, she began posting covers of her favorite song on YouTube. She released her first single “New Love” in Aug. 2015 and dropped her self-titled debut album in 2017. With her song “New Rules,” she became the first female solo artist to reach the top of the charts in the UK since Adele’s smash hit “Hello.” The “New Rules” music video has over 1 billion views on YouTube.

2. She moved out of her house at 15 and headed to London. Dua was originally raised in London, but her family moved to Pristina, Kosovo, when she was 11. She moved to London by herself at 15 to pursue a singing career, according to London’s Standard.

3. You’ve definitely seen her before — on tour! The singer has been the opening act on Troye Sivan, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay’s tours. She’s branched out on her own tours as well. The girl doesn’t ever stop singing!

4. She loves working with Calvin Harris. Dua and Calvin Harris released the collaboration, “One Kiss,” in April 2018. The song has become an instant hit. “What [Harris] does,” she told Billboard, “[Is that] he just has fun with everything he does and nothing really sounds like something that you’ve heard before. I think with him, and what you see from all his previous songs, is that everything’s constantly evolving and that you should never be afraid to change.”

5. There are rumors she’s recording the new Bond theme song. The new James Bond movie, Bond 25, is set to be released in 2019. The theme song for the movies is a huge deal, with Adele and Sam Smith singing the theme songs for previous Bond films. Rumors have swirled that Dua has been picked to sing the next theme song, but Dua revealed she hasn’t recorded anything yet. “I don’t know,” she told Billboard. “I would love to do it, but I’m not recording it…so far…I don’t want to jinx it. I would love to do it.”