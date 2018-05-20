Tori Kelly Just Married Basketball Star Andre Murillo — See The Romantic Photo

OMG! Tori Kelly and her fiance Andre Murillo just got married! Check out the incredible wedding photo!

Congrat are in order! YouTube star Tori Kelly just revealed that she and her German BF Andre Murillo, 27, got married on Sunday, May 20! Confirmation of the exciting news came from Tori herself in an Instagram post featuring the adorable pair posing in front of rolling hills. And we have to say, Tori’s embroidered dress is absolutely gorgeous! Likewise, her hunky new husband looks sharp in his duds! What an attractive husband and wife!

The 25-year-old songstress shared this touching quote as the caption: “‘To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God.’ — Tim Keller.” Awww! Andre shared the same incredible photo, which he captioned with the traditional wedding vows: “For better or for worse, In sickness and in health, To love and to cherish, Till death do us part.”

These 2 began dating in December of 2016 and shocked fans when they got engaged less than a year later – in September of last year! The “Should’ve Been Us” singer broke the news with an incredible black-and-white photo in which Tori is excitedly covering her face with her hands while showcasing her engagement ring — as Andre happily stands behind her. “I love you,” she captioned the announcement. Congratulations, you two!