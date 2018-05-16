Christie Brinkley proved once again that she’s totally ageless! The 64-year-old beauty put her long legs on display in a sexy maroon slit dress. See her look here!

Christie Brinkley, 64, keeps showing the world that age is just a number! The iconic model oozed sex appeal in a maroon dress that put her long legs on display thanks to a thigh-high slit while she attended a New York screening of Book Club on May 15. She kept her blonde hair down in loose, romantic waves. Her beauty look was also on point, with her opting for lipgloss and a swipe of black eyeliner. She accessorized with a silver clutch and millennial pink pumps.

The Sports Illustrated model has also been making headlines recently for having dinner with Stormy Daniels‘ lawyer Michael Avenatti. Christie was spotted dining at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, NY with her kids on May 12, when the attorney pulled up a chair toward the end of the meal, according to TMZ. After everyone else left, the mom-of-three stayed behind to have a friendly chat with Avenatti. The lawyer also told the website that he and Christie are friends and that she’s a “classy, smart woman with great insight.”

But the blonde bombshell isn’t just killing it with her style – she’s also a phenomenal parent! Her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19, opened up to HollywoodLife about how her relationship with her mom has changed since becoming a model herself. “We definitely relate now to a lot more things,” she explained during a backstage interview at the Sherri Hill show on Feb. 9. “I can text her and be like, ‘Oh this is so nerve-racking,’ or something like that and she’ll give me some advice or tell me about a time she was in that place, or anything, you know? So we definitely have a lot more conversation about that type of stuff.”