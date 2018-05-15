Kristen Stewart, Miley Cyrus & More Stars Who Have Bravely Rocked Red Carpets In Sneakers Or Barefoot

Stilettos are a thing of the past for some stars who’ve opted to go barefoot on the red carpet! Then, there’s Millie Bobby Brown who’s rocked cool sneakers for the cameras! See stars who’ve swapped heels for comfort!

It’s time to free the feet! Yes, we’re finally at the point where celebrities are ripping off their high heels right on the red carpet and just free-footing it for the cameras! We know what you’re thinking… “How did it take this long?” Then there’s the stars who’ve paired the coolest sneakers with their high-end dresses for the perfect red carpet combo. Kristen Stewart, 28, Miley Cyrus, 25, Millie Bobby Brown, 14, Paris Jackson, 20, and more — Check out all of the stars who’ve decided to go against the grain in favor of comfort on A-List carpets!

The internet went wild over Kristen Stewart’s barefoot Cannes appearance on May 14. The actress hit up the annual film festival, where she was photographed taking off her stunning Christian Louboutins while walking the red carpet at the Kristen Stewart BlacKkKlansman premiere. Dressed in a sparkling Chanel mini, KStew went barefoot on the red carpet with zero shame. Now, that’s our kind of red carpet entrance! And, hey, if we had red bottoms on our feet, we wouldn’t mind holding them for the camera to see, either. And, this wasn’t the first time KStew showed up at a red carpet event barefoot. She once greeted fans at the Toronto International Film Festival sans shoes.

Do you remember when Miley Cyrus X Factor stage in London, during an appearance on the show in 2013? The singer went shoeless in a gold metallic gown with a halter top and bejeweled head piece. While Miley usually a red carpet rule breaker (in the best ways possible), her barefoot appearance still turned heads.

