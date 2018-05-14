Naomi Campbell, 47, Dares To Go Braless In See-Through Gown At Cannes & Proves Sexy Is Ageless

Goddess! Naomi Campbell at age 47 proved she’s still got one of the best bods in the modeling biz. We’ve got pics of her glam Cannes red carpet gown where she went braless.

Naomi Campbell rose to stardom as one of the original Supermodels back in the late 1980s. All these years later and she’s still got one of the most enviable bodies around at age 47. The British native took the Cannes red carpet by storm on May 14, going nearly topless in a navy gown by French design house Poiret. it featured a sweeping swatch of fabric that covered her right shoulder and wrapped around her body to form the skirt. The top was made up of an intricate webbing design with just a hint of glittery fabric covering Naomi’s left nipple. That meant her incredibly toned body and luscious skin was completely visible in her braless gown.

Naomi made the red carpet premiere of director Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman her own personal runway. She posed elegantly in the daring cut out gown, looking super confident. She wore her hair parted down the middle and pulled back, showing her ageless face that has graced so many fashion magazine covers over the past three decades. She accented her look with diamond rings and earrings, looking every inch the glamorous supermodel

Unlike other OG supermodels who rose to fame beside her, like Christy Turlington, 49, and Cindy Crawford, 52, Naomi is a regular runway presence at fashion shows all these later and is still in demand for her killer body, fierce walk and icon status. However, she shockingly hinted that those days might be numbered at the Cannes Fashion for Relief gala. “I don’t know if I can walk much longer, it’s been 32 years,” she told a stunned audience. “But it’s an honor to walk…I’d love for it to be carried on by the younger generation and for me to sit in the audience and watch.” NOOO!! It’s unthinkable to imagine the world of fashion catwalks without Naomi being part of it. She’s such a legend that she’s going to receive the 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award next month at the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s annual award show.