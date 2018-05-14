Michael J. Woodard Reveals What He’ll Do Next After ‘American Idol’ & What He’s Learned

He’s off ‘American Idol’, but Michael J. Woodard isn’t slowing down his music career! Michael has major post-AI plans, and his drive’s thanks to important lessons he learned on the show. We have the details!

Michael J. Woodard is sadly no longer in the running to become the next American Idol, after being eliminated on the May 13 episode, but don’t think that’s dashed his hopes to make it in the music industry. With his Idol experience, he’s learned a great deal about what it will take to make it to the top. You better believe that’s where he’s headed!

“I want to win a EGOT… Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony…,” Michael said in a new group interview. “I would like my Grammys first and then maybe the Tony and the Oscar and the Emmy can come later on. But yeah, that is definitely the plan. The sky is the limit… EGOT!” Notice how he said Grammys. Michael has high hopes, and we have nothing but faith in him. As for the immediate future, Michael only has one definite plan: going on tour with his fellow American Idol contestants.

After being on Idol, Michael now has an appreciation for all the hard work that goes into putting on a concert. “You think all the days and hours that is put into this. It seems so perfect but a two-hour show takes two hundred hours to really make it become real life. So learning the ins and out of the business is a great thing. And learning to stay true to myself! After having so many people having you go so many different ways, you really have to dig deep inside yourself and show that your voice is identified.”