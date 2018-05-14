Mariah Carey Looks Super Thin After 50 Lb. Weight Loss — See Her Stunning Makeover: Pics

Mariah Carey looks absolutely amazing after losing nearly 50 lbs. in one of the most incredible weight loss transformations ever! See the stunning pics of her incredible makeover here!

Mariah Carey, 48, in 2018 looks almost identical to Mariah Carey in the ’90s thanks to her unbelievable weight loss! Mariah stepped out with her kids outside Nobu in Malibu on Mother’s Day, alongside her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and his mother, and she looked better than ever! The pop star, who reportedly underwent a gastric sleeve operation in Nov. 2017, stunned in a sexy black dress while getting some sushi with Bryan and his mom, as her kids enjoyed McDonald’s across the street. Seriously, Mariah looks almost unrecognizable compared to her appearance from just last year. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS OF HER SEXY MAKEOVER HERE!

Prior to her Mother’s Day dinner, the singer took to Instagram to pen a special note to all of her fans. Along with a cute picture of herself and her kids, Mariah wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all the lovely wishes! Happy Mother’s day from me and dem kids!” Check out photos of Mariah enjoying her Mother’s Day dinner with Bryan and of her epic weight loss below!

We reported earlier how Mariah’s ex-manager Stella Stolper has accused her of sexual harassment. In court documents, Stella claims Mariah allegedly walked around her naked, would perform sexual acts in her presence, and owes her money after firing Stella before her three-year contract was up. Mariah has staunchly denied the allegations. “Mariah is not at all like the accusations by Stella,” a source close to Mariah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “To the contrary, Mariah isn’t ever naked, she always keeps her robe on, always. Stella’s accusations are just not true. The fact that Stella is now about to sue her or go after more money is sad.”

Mariah is officially our weight loss inspo! We’ll keep you posted with any more sightings of Mariah and her incredible makeover!