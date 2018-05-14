Caitlyn Jenner Purposely Left Khloe Kardashian Out Of Mother’s Day Post: She’s ‘Hurt & Angry’

Caitlyn Jenner’s omission of Khloe Kardashian on a Mother’s Day post was no accident. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she purposely neglected to praise the new mom while giving love to Kim and Kris.

Caitlyn Jenner threw some massive Mother’s Day shade at Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, leaving the sisters out of an Instagram post about the holiday while showing love to daughter Kylie Jenner, former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian and even ex-wife Kris Jenner. The pic showed Ky holding newborn daughter Stormi Webster, along with throwback pics of Cait with Kris and Kim. “Caitlyn knew exactly what she was doing when she omitted Khloe from her Mothers’ Day Instagram post, it wasn’t accidental by any means,” a source close to the 68-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Caitlyn can really hold a grudge, and she feels Khloe has treated her very badly, she feels slighted by her, and that Khloe has not been supportive of her. She’s incredibly hurt and angry. If Khloe was to reach out to Caitlyn and apologize then Caitlyn would graciously accept, but she has no intention of being the first person to reach out,” our insider adds.