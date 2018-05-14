Caitlyn Jenner Purposely Left Khloe Kardashian Out Of Mother’s Day Post: She’s ‘Hurt & Angry’
Caitlyn Jenner’s omission of Khloe Kardashian on a Mother’s Day post was no accident. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she purposely neglected to praise the new mom while giving love to Kim and Kris.
Caitlyn Jenner threw some massive Mother’s Day shade at Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, leaving the sisters out of an Instagram post about the holiday while showing love to daughter Kylie Jenner, former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian and even ex-wife Kris Jenner. The pic showed Ky holding newborn daughter Stormi Webster, along with throwback pics of Cait with Kris and Kim. “Caitlyn knew exactly what she was doing when she omitted Khloe from her Mothers’ Day Instagram post, it wasn’t accidental by any means,” a source close to the 68-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
“Caitlyn can really hold a grudge, and she feels Khloe has treated her very badly, she feels slighted by her, and that Khloe has not been supportive of her. She’s incredibly hurt and angry. If Khloe was to reach out to Caitlyn and apologize then Caitlyn would graciously accept, but she has no intention of being the first person to reach out,” our insider adds.
The former Olympian wrote next to the pictures of her daughter, former stepdaughter and ex-wife,” So blessed to have so many amazing moms in my life.” She’s since deleted the post, but the omission of new mom Khloe and mother of three Kourtney was really telling. The photos Caitlyn included showed her smiling and posing with Kris, 62, at Kim’s 2015 birthday, and a selfie with Kim and the 37-year-old’s son, Saint West.
There’s been a ton of bad blood between the Kris and her daughters towards Caitlyn following her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life. The ladies all railed about it on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with Kris and Kim in particular calling out certain sections as lies. But in a Nov. 2017 interview Cait revealed that she had talked to Kim and Kris within the last year, but had zero relations with Khloe and Kourt in particular. After daughter Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday party, Cait revealed,”‘[I haven’t talked to] Kris [in] probably a year, Kim probably nine months, Khloe two years – but she wasn’t there – and Kourtney I haven’t talked to her either.”
Khloe has been at war with Caitlyn the longest, going back to her 2015 Vanity Fair cover story where she came out as a woman for the first time. Cait said in the interview that Kris had not been supportive of her decision to transition and on KUWTK, Khloe blew her lid. “Caitlyn does not need to tear anyone else down to build herself up,” she declared while reading the article with Kim, who said that Cait probably didn’t realize that she was throwing shade. That upset Khloe even more, saying, “So you’re allowed to bash my mom? That’s not okay.” Kim diplomatically diffused the situation by saying she’d talk to Caitlyn about it. It seems that goodwill between Cait and Kim still stands, while the bad blood with Khloe rages on.