Levi Meaden Reveals What It Was Like To Fist Fight Gabrielle Union In ‘Breaking In’

Levi Meaden takes on a dark, creepy role in Gabrielle Union’s ‘Breaking In!’ HollywoodLife talks to him exclusively about his new gig, and having to fist fight Gab!

Payback is definitely a MOTHER, Levi Meaden learned while working on Breaking In, the new film starring Gabrielle Union, out on Friday, May 11. In the suspenseful film, Levi plays one of then four desperate thieves who lock Union out of her late father’s mansion, and lock in her two children. “There’s so many twist and turns. There’s a lot of things that will make you jump in your seat,” Levi told HollywoodLife.com exclusively of the film. As Union tries to break in to her own house to save her children, she goes head to head with Levi on a few occasions! “She was always there ready to go, revved up,” he said of his costar. “When we had the fight scenes, I was definitely nervous. You kinda find a way to make it real and still have respect. In this case, we’re doing some scene late at night and I was like, ‘Okay, you gotta stay focused if you’re gonna be on.’ You don’t wanna mess up.” See our EXCLUSIVE portraits of Levi!

Levi’s character, Sam, is dark and brooding with a lot of unpackaged baggage that has turned him into a hardened young man. “I like these types of characters,” he explained. “In the past, something happened to my character, and he found himself in a place where he let things go too, and that keeps repeating itself.” Levi is continuing to take on these twisted characters, as he’s currently prepping for a Sundance Channel series called Unspeakable. “It’s just a little bit intense. It’s about a hemophiliac’s drug transfusion in the AIDS crisis so it’ll be some pretty deep stuff,” he revealed. “After that, I’m trying to look at finding roles myself that I can maybe produce myself. I’d love to play a secret agent type, or something like that!”

The 30-year-old blonde has a full career ahead of him, with so much to come. He has the undying support of his girlfriend, Ariel Winter, who joined him at the Breaking In premiere, and undeniable talent, also starring alongside John Boyega and Scott Eastwood in Pacific Rim Uprising. You can see Levi in Breaking In, in theaters nationwide today!