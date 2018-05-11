‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Amber Portwood Slams Brandi Glanville Over Questioning Her Sobriety

Amber Portwood has come out swinging against ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ co-star Brandi Glanville’s claims that she faked sobriety on the show. We’ve got an EXCLUSIVE interview with the ‘Teen Mom’ star.

Brandi Glanvile sure knows how to bring the drama when it comes to her reality TV appearances. On We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and Families, she claimed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com that co-star Amber Portwood, 26, was faking being sober while on the show. The Teen Mom star is now fighting back against those accusations, tells us EXCLUSIVELY that, “Brandi wants to say so much stuff about sobriety and what not, but I don’t give a damn what she says — I was sober on that show. I was on my medication, yes, but I was 100% sober.”

She adds that her then-fiance Matt Baier was the one who was having substance abuse issues during filming in 2017. “Matt was the one who was actually not sober on that show, hiding pills in his bag. I had to deal with that, and all the stuff that I knew. But I couldn’t say anything. I just didn’t want anymore drama — it was such a horrible couple of days at that time. It makes me sad,” she continues.

When we asked her to describe former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi, 45, in three words, Amber fired off “Hypocrite, puppet, and drama. And she’s going to come at me with all this crazy s***, but she knows what she does for production.” Brandi made her shocking accusation about Amber’s sobriety in an interview with us on April 20. “She went around preaching that she was sober, meanwhile, she was drinking Moscato all day and taking Adderall and mood-behaving, some other medication,” she told us. The RHOBH alum also claimed that Amber was fame hungry and played the victim, blaming everyone else in her life for her problems.

You can find out how things between Amber and arch enemy Brandi finally go down on the season finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and Families tonight, May 11 at 9pm EST on We TV.