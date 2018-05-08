Leafar Seyer: 5 Facts On Kat Von D’s Husband & Baby Daddy Amid Pregnancy News

Kat Von D is thrilled to be pregnant with her first child. But who is her husband Leafar Seyer? Here’s why the ‘cholo goth’ artist, singer and author should be on your radar.

Kat Von D, 36, dropped some happy news on Instagram on May 8. The tattoo artist and reality TV star is going to have her first baby – a son – with her husband Leafar Seyer, 42. Kat captioned the photo of her posing with her hubby while cradling her bump, “It’s a boy.” Over on his Instagram page, Leafar shared the same photo but with a gushing caption that read, “When I thought I had it all, life gifts me with the greatest of joys! We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond and I’m ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first!!!” The photo and the captions are very sweet but who is the man who has put a smile on Kat’s face? Here are five things you should know about him:

1. His real name is Rafael Reyes and he was born in Mexico in 1975. So where does his stage name Leafar Seyer come from? It’s his birth name spelt backwards.

2. Leafar is one half of Prayers, an electronic music duo he formed in 2013 with producer Dave Parley. “I’m the poet behind Prayers,” he told Noisey.

“I’m also the visionary muse whose story is being told, with the selfless support of Dave Parley.” Their songs include, “From Dog to God” and “Gothic Summer.”

3. The duo is at the forefront of the “cholo goth” movement, a phrase Leafer takes credit for making up. “I’m the first of my kind, so I gotta represent hella hard for those who are coming up and wanna be part of this new culture,” he told Noisey. “We live in different times now. Everything’s a hybrid. I’m a f***ing hybrid.”

4. Leafar, who is also a painter and a sculpture, was the member of San Diego’s Sherman Grant Hill Park 27 gang. He has been to prison twice. But his life experience inspired him to channel his experiences in a positive way by writing the book “Living Dangerous,” which is fictional but “based on real-life events,” according to SD News.

5. On February 21, Kat and Leafar stunned fans by revealing they had secretly wed. They shared the same photo of their tattooed hands, flashing their wedding rings, on their respective Instagram pages. Leafar captioned his post, “Today I married the girl of my dreams.”