Did Tom Holland Spend The Night At Zendaya’s House? Spotted Leaving In Morning With A Suitcase

Our Spidey Senses are tingling, so you know what that means — there’s Tom Holland and Zendaya relationship news! Tom was spotted leaving his rumored GF’s house very early in the morning. See the pics!

Tom Holland doesn’t exactly have the stealth of Peter Parker, but he’s definitely got more game! Tom was caught leaving his Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Zendaya‘s home on May 1, with a suitcase in tow. Zendaya was nowhere in sight and it was awfully early in the morning when a driver pulled around with an SUV to pick him up. The early morning departure seems to indicate that he spent the night at Z’s place! So what about those denied dating rumors, huh? See pics of Tom (unsuccessfully) trying to sneak away to the airport below!

Tom and Zendaya, who have repeatedly denied that they’re dating, reportedly spent the entire weekend together. Eyewitnesses told ONTD that the costars, both 21, went to see Avengers: Infinity War together in Los Angeles on Friday, April 27, then again on Sunday, 29. Gotta rep the brand! In between their movie nights, Tom and Zendaya were spotted at the City Year Los Angeles event at Sony Pictures Studios on April 28, and grabbing some burgers and fries at In-N-Out. Stars: they’re just like us!

Now, even if Tom did spend the night at Zendaya’s place (and he totally did), that isn’t proof that they’re dating. Tom doesn’t live in Los Angeles, and it’s possible that she just gave her friend a place to stay while he was doing Infinity War press. Sure; Marvel has enough money to put him up in a hotel, but staying with Zendaya seems a lot better! While Peter and MJ keep telling people that they’re just bros, a source told Us Weekly in December that they have actually been dating on the DL for over a year. Tom reportedly met her parents at a party in NYC celebrating Zendaya’s movie, The Greatest Showman, and they loved him!