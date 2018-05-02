Did Blac Chyna Just Shave Her Head Like Selena Gomez?

Blac Chyna left a Los Angeles hotel on May 2, rocking a wild new hairstyle. It looks like she shaved the sides of her head!

Is Blac Chyna‘s head shaved or is it just snatched? She rocked a super sleek and tight ponytail leaving a hotel in L.A in early May. She seems to switch up her hairstyle every day with different, colorful wigs — styles, lengths — she’s always trying something new. It’s hard to tell if she actually shaved the sides of her head or if it’s just an optical illusion in the photo. But it definitely look like she has a little buzz cut above her ears!

Another major star who just shaved her head was Selena Gomez — she buzzed the underside of her head while in Germany on April 23. The spur-of-the-moment cut was definitely an edgier move for Selena, but her fans are loving it so far! Hairstylist Tim Dueñas told Page Six it was Selena’s idea! “I asked her, ‘Well, how long have you been debating it?’ And she said, ‘[Since] last night!’ She was like, ‘When I want to go for something, I do it.’ I think she just wanted a change.”

Blac was rocking this short pink bob on April 19 — such a trendy look. Blac has been in the news lately thanks to pregnancy rumors. She’s currently dating 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay. She hasn’t addressed the reports publicly…yet. Blac has two children already — King Cairo, 5, with Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, 1, whose father is Rob Kardashian. Only time will tell!