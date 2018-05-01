Natalia Dyer Looks Just Like Baby From ‘Dirty Dancing’ Shooting First ‘Stranger Things’ S3 Scenes

If you’re a ‘Stranger Things’ fan, prepare to have the time of your life. The first photos from season 3 are starting to roll in and looks like Natalia Dyer has a pretty iconic new look for Nancy!

Turn your hungry eyes this way, because Natalia Dyer is back to work on Stranger Things and she looks fabulous! While filming some of her first scenes for season 3, Natalia stepped out in a lovely white sundress, fitted belt, and a seriously iconic 80’s hairdo. Yes, the hair is getting bigger, bolder, and sprayed perfectly in place in season 3! (Perhaps with a little help from Farrah Fawcett?) While the next season takes place in 1985, her ‘do is looking like something straight out of 1987, or rather the hit movie of 1987, Dirty Dancing. Look at her and tell me you don’t see Jennifer Grey staring back at you? It’s like you can actually hear her saying, “I carried a watermelon.”

Of course, this may just be a gateway hairstyle leading us to a full-on Madonna look later on in the season (fingers crossed!), but for now, we’re enjoying this softer side of Nancy Wheeler. We’ll also enjoy the fact that it appears Natalia will be sharing some scenes with some folks she hasn’t filmed that much with in prior seasons. Natalia was spotted shooting with Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and David’s glorious mustache in the shopping district of Hawkins. Perhaps Nancy is doing a bit of shopping in Joyce’s store? Perhaps she’s being confronted by Chief Hopper about her brother Mike’s intentions with his newly adopted daughter Jane?! Oh, if only these pictures could talk — then we’d get the spoilers for season 3 we all so desperately crave. (Well, at least I do!)

Shooting for season 3 kicked off on April 20, 2018 and Netflix actually celebrated by dropping a teaser trailer for the production, complete with shots of Natalia reunited with her on-screen (and off-screen) BF Charlie Heaton, as well as the rest of the cast, like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Joe Keery.