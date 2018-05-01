Kylie Jenner Snuggles Travis Scott On The Beach In Sweet Birthday Tribute — See Pic

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on May 1 to show off an adorable post-birthday photo of Travis Scott giving her a loving cuddle on a beautiful beach during their tropical vacation in Turks and Caicos. See the full pic here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, took to Instagram on May 1, one day after her love Travis Scott‘s 26th birthday, to post a sweet pic of her smiling and cuddling with the rapper on a gorgeous beach. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty accompanied the loving photo with a simple emoji of a present which leads us to believe she’s using the pic to represent Trav’s recent birthday celebration and/or to remind us that she considers him a gift. The pic was taken during the couple’s tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos. Kylie and Travis brought their daughter, Stormi, along with them and are staying at the Amanyara, a luxurious beachside resort on the coast of the island Providenciales, according to People. The resort is known for its amazing features, including private pools and a ton of incredible beaches all around.

The hugh quality vacation isn’t the only way Kylie’s expressed her love for Travis lately. The new mom went above and beyond for her beau when she rented out a Six Flags amusement park to celebrate his birthday on Apr. 30! Kylie posted pics of the fun-filled day to her Instagram, including one of an incredible birthday cake that was made to look like her, Travis and baby Stormi having the time of their lives on a roller coaster. She also even renamed the park, Astroworld, based on Travis’ upcoming album title. It definitely was quite the celebration!

Kylie and Travis’ exciting outings have been more frequent lately. It’s good to see the new parents making time for each other and having fun as a family and as a romantic duo. Although Kylie kept her pregnancy and relationship under the radar for a while, it seems like she’s getting back in the habit of doing what she does best: sharing her life with her fans. We’re so glad she’s back!

As always, we’re on the lookout for all of Kylie’s exciting new posts and can’t wait to share more!