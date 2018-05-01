Carrie Underwood’s cute son couldn’t contain his excitement while watching his mom belt it out at a hockey game. The best part? His precious reaction was caught on camera! This vid will give you ALL the feels!

Talk about a proud son! Carrie Underwood, 35, had the honor of performing the national anthem before her husband, Mike Fisher‘s, 37, hockey game on April 29. But although she received a thunderous applause from the crowded stadium afterwards, the only reaction that mattered was her 3-year-old son Isaiah Fisher‘s. The youngster was SO pumped to see his mom out there singing, that he was jumping up and down and clapping during and after her epic performance. Our hearts are seriously melting!

Carrie was completely touched by the moment too after watching the below video that was taken of Isaiah supporting her from the stands. It was especially sweet for her because apparently Isaiah doesn’t often get the chance to watch his mom perform live. Sharing the clip via Instagram on April 30, the country singer gushed over the adorableness of it all. “As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me…and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud…” she began her caption.

“He never really gets to see me sing because he’s in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play…and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute. Thanks, @iveychilders for catching this little moment…my heart is happy…🇺🇸❤️.” How sweet is THAT? “Absolutely precious…he was so excited!!! Thank you as always for sharing❤️❤️ Go Preds💙💛,” one Instagrammer commented on the video. Another said, “oh my heart!!😩😍.”

This was only Carrie’s second performance since breaking her wrist and injuring her face after falling on the steps outside of her home in November. We love how it was a total family affair too as Mike plays for the Nashville Predators, who were playing against the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs. How cute that Isaiah got to watch BOTH of his parents in their elements that night!