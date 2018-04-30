Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Get Half Naked For Sexy ‘Closet Selfie’ In Bahamas

The hottest celebrity couple body goals goes to Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson. We’ve got their insanely sexy closet selfie showing off their nearly bare physiques.

Holy moly! We know Jessica Simpson has a killer body, but her husband Eric Johnson has upped his game from dad bod to DILF. The couple is on vacation in the Bahamas and took a sexy selfie in their closet and the former NFL player is absolutely ripped! The 37-year-old fashion mogul and her man have been having a relaxing getaway, seemingly without their two children, daughter Maxwell, 5, and son Ace, 4. Jess has been flaunting plenty of pics of herself in teeny bikinis, but her precious kiddos are yet to be seen on her social media. The former singer has mainly posted pics of herself in racy swimwear inside of the closet of their rental villa, and now she’s adding her husband of three years in the shot.

“I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie,” the 37-year-old blonde bombshell captioned the pic of herself and Eric having a pose-off inside of their closet. Jessica is wearing a bikini with her famous double-D boobs spilling out of the tiny top while she has a wrap covering up her bottoms. Her toned tummy is on display as she juts out her leg to add plenty of flesh to the pic. We absolutely love her white rimmed sunnies, which help show off her golden tan.

We can’t get over how hot Jess’ 38-year-old husband is, as he’s always had kind of a mushy dad-bod. That’s no more since he’s clearly been hitting the gym hard, as Eric is shirtless in the pic and so cut! He’s got an eight pack of abs, ripped biceps in the photo and a big smile on his face, looking so happy to be part of the photo with his gorgeous wife. Boy these two are total celebrity couple body goals.