Selena Gomez Shows Off Kylie Jenner-Sized Lips & Bangs In Stunning Makeover — See Pics

Selena Gomez surprisingly showed off a very plump pout and short new hairstyle in a series of silly pics makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted to his Instagram on Apr. 28. Is she changing her look? Check it out here!

Woah! Selena Gomez, 25, looked quite different with bigger lips and a brunette bob in some new photos that makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted to his Instagram on Apr. 28 and we are loving it! The talented singer happily posed in the series of silly close-up pics and her makeup was definitely on point as she flaunted pink lipstick and matching pink eyeshadow. Her chin-length hair, which may have been a wig, fit her well with bangs cut across. ” Coming soon,” Hung captioned the photos, which leads us to believe that the talented makeup artist recently worked with her on a photo shoot of some kind of maybe even a music video shoot.

This is just one of many times that Selena’s recently surprised us by changing her look. The brunette beauty made headlines when she opted to get a new hairstyle that included getting long hair extensions while having her lower head/neck area shaved underneath. Shortly before that new style, she cut her hair into a bob that featured her natural hair color after temporarily dying her locks blonde. It seems like Selena’s definitely enjoying going through various hair transitions and playing around with different ideas until she finds the hairstyle that’s right for her!

When she’s not changing her look, Selena’s been laying low but enjoying her time lately. Ever since she made headlines when she took a break from her on-again, off-again love Justin Bieber, 24, Selena’s been spending time with friends and seems to be taking care of herself as best she can.

We can’t wait to see what Selena’s new look is for!