‘DWTS’: Look Back At The 15 Sexiest Costumes Of All-Time Ahead Of Season 26 Premiere

‘Dancing With the Stars’ is back for its first-ever all-athletes season. Before the premiere, let’s remember some of the sexiest costumes to ever hit the dance floor. Grab your fan, it’s about to get hot!

There’s not a show out there that has sexier costumes than Dancing With the Stars. When these celebrities and pros hit the ballroom, they’re rocking some seriously hot looks. It always seems like there’s no way the costume designers can come up with sexier looks, but they manage to do it each and every year.

Back in season 25, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke’s trio dance with General Hospital star Kelly Monaco featured two of the hottest costumes we had seen that season! Cheryl and Kelly sizzled in shimmery nude outfits. Kelly’s was basically a cleavage-baring bodysuit that showed a whole lot of leg. No wonder Terrell couldn’t keep his eyes off Kelly and Cheryl!

When Peta Murgatroyd was paired with James Maslow, she wore sexy red lingerie for one of their dances. To say that the look was sexy is an understatement. Peta’s body looked absolutely amazing. James’s abs were on full display as well! Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish rocked a similar lingerie look during her run on the show during season 19. Her red and black corset costume was H-O-T!

Before she was head of KKW Beauty and making perfume bottles inspired by her naked body, Kim Kardashian was on Dancing With the Stars. As expected, her costumes were insanely sexy. Her backless orange gown is a particularly memorable look. Amber Rose always looked incredibly sexy when she was on the show. That sheer bodysuit she wore during one of her dances with Maks Chmerkovskiy is one sizzling look we’ll never forget. Take a look at the other sexy DWTS outfits in our gallery now! Dancing With the Stars season 26 premieres April 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC.