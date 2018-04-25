Bella Hadid Furious With Gigi For Opening The Door To Zayn Malik — ‘He Is Bad News’

Bella Hadid isn’t happy about sis Gigi Hadid keeping the possibility for a reconciliation with ex Zayn Malik on the table and she’s worried about what could happen in the future. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Bella Hadid, 21, wants older sis Gigi Hadid, 23, to stay away from her ex Zayn Malik, 25, and is furious that she’s thinking of giving their relationship another chance. “Bella is furious Gigi might let Zayn back into her life,” a source close to Bella EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Bella knows the intimate details of their rocky past so she worries for her sister. Gigi shared all of her secrets with her sister, so Bella fears that if Gigi makes herself vulnerable to Zayn again, she could get really hurt or heartbroken. Bella wants to protect her sister from making the same mistakes again. There are good reasons Gigi and Zayn broke up in the first place so Bella is warning her sister to stay away from Zayn, he is bad news.”

It’s no surprise that Bella would worry about Gigi’s heart being broken. She seems to really support her model sister and appears to want the best for her. She proved her feelings when she wrote out the sweetest Instagram post for Gigi’s 23rd birthday on Apr. 23. She accompanied her kind message with an adorable throwback photo of herself and Gigi when they were kids along with their close mama Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi and Zayn broke up back in mid Mar. and although they both announced the split on their social media accounts, it’s very plausible that they could get back together in the near or distant future. After all, Zayn made headlines when he was spotted spending the night at Gigi’s NYC apartment just last week! It will be interesting to see where things go from here but we do wish both Gigi and Zayn the best when it comes to their romantic lives and beyond!