‘Smallville’s Tom Welling proposed to his girlfriend Jessica Rose Lee & she said ‘yes’! Read her sweet message to her fiance here!

Tom Welling, 40, and his girlfriend Jessica Rose Lee, 30, are engaged! Tom recently posted a pic of FaceTime session he had with Jessica, writing in the caption, “Love : from half way around the world.” Apparently, he’s all the way in Queensland, Australia while she’s in Barcelona, but have no fear, because these two are going to be staying together for a long, long time. On top of his sweet pic, he used the hashtag “fiance”. Yeah, that’s right he just low-key dropped that term into the hashtags of his Instagram post. However, this isn’t the first time the couple alluded to their engagement. In fact, Jessica mentioned it in a post months prior!

Jessica posted a picture showing a ring on that finger way back in Feb. along with the caption: “To my perfect fiancé- I love you to infinity and beyond. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life ♥️.” At the time, the two were at the Saddle Club in Malibu and considering the fact there’s no other evidence of their engagement prior, Tom might have gotten down on bended knee there. In the romantic picture, Tom can be seen wearing a camo jacket, while Jessica shows off her huge engagement ring and stares lovingly at Tom.

Well, it doesn’t get any more official than that — these two lovebirds are getting hitched! Check out Jessica’s ring in her Instagram post below!

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about when these two are getting married. In the meantime, congrats, Tom and Jessica!