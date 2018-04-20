Kristin Kreuk: 5 Facts About The Former Sex Cult Member Amid Allison Mack’s Arrest

It was ‘Smallville’ actress Kristin Kreuk who allegedly introduced Allison Mack to the alleged sex cult NXIVM. We’ve got 5 things to know about the Kristin following her ex co-star’s arrest.

Actress Kristin Kreuk never rose to the levels of power that Smallville co-star Allison Mack, 35, did within the NXIVM organization, but she reportedly introduced her onetime pal to the controversial group that has been labelled an alleged sex cult. In 2005 the 35-year-old beauty joined what at the time was a women’s empowerment multi-level marketing organization. Kristin later left the group in 2012, claiming that she never saw any illegal activities going on. Mack then rose to a high level of power under founder Keith Raniere, recruiting women into what they believed was female mentorship group. Both are now uner arrest and prosecutors say she brought new members in to have sex with Raniere, who allegedly paid her in return. We’ve got five things to know about Kristin.

1. Kristin is Canadian.

She was born in Vancouver to a father of Dutch descent and a mother of Chinese descent. Both are landscape architects. Kristin’s WB show Smallville ended up filming in her hometown. She currently resides in Toronto.

2. Kristin didn’t originally plan on becoming an actress.

She had wanted to study forensic science or psychology in college until a casting director for the CBC contacted her in high school about working on the show Edgemont, which was a teenage soap opera centered around Vancouver high school students. Yeah, no wonder she took to that so naturally as she pretty much got to play herself.

3. Kristin’s most famous role was as young Lana Lang on the WB’s Smallville.

She appeared as young Clark Kent’s love interest on the show from its 2001 inception through 2008. She left the show but returned in 2009 for a five program arc to wrap up her character. She continued to work simultaneously on Edgemont until 2005.

4. Kristin has two other series for the WB, which later became the CW network.

Beginning in 2012, she starred for four seasons on the CW’s Beauty and the Beast reboot. She will next be seen on network’s legal drama Burden of Proof, which is a CBC production that the CW picked up to air in the summer of 2018.

5. Kristin joined NXIVM to overcome shyness, but says that she never witnessed any sex slave situations while with the controversial group that she left in 2012.

In a March 29 tweet she wrote “When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,’ what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program. I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false.” She added “I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.”