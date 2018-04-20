K. Michelle & Tamar Braxton Reignite Wild Feud 6 Years Later: See Their Latest Brutal Disses

Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle are back at it! After squashing their 2012 beef, the singers are at war again after Tamar allegedly made a comment about K. Michelle’s butt enhancements!

It looks like the feud between Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle is NOT over. As many of you may know, it all began in 2012 when K. Michelle accused her ex-boyfriend Memphitz of mentally and physically abusing her. Well come to find out, Memphitz was newly married to Toya Wright, who happens to be besties with Tamar. So, of course, K.’s comments didn’t sit right with Tamar. Things between the two got so bad that they even started a Twitter war over it. However, Tamar and K. seemingly made amends at the BET Awards when they performed with Patti LaBelle. But, it’s clear that was short lived as the singers have reignited their beef over plastic surgery. How Hollywood!

During her April 17 appearance on Steve Harvey, Tamar was asked about plastic surgery and the high risks that are involved with it. The question also referenced K., who was recently hospitalized after getting her butt enhancements reduced. In response, Tamar said “I just think that you have to do your research. But you can’t be thinking you’re gonna go ahead and have plastic surgery on the Groupon. Ain’t no plastic surgery on sale! Like that’s not gonna happen. And if it’s on sale, 9 times out of 10, you’re not supposed to get it from the person that’s having a sale. Don’t do that.” And while it wasn’t explicitly clear who Tamar was specifically talking about, K. took the comments personally. “Ugly face a** milk dud,” K. tweeted and deleted after watching the episode.

And unfortunately, she didn’t stop there. She also tweeted, “you so called paid all that money and your nose is still doing the Gangsta lean. Tell that to your left nostril broke joke,” in reference to Tamar’s alleged nose job. Yikes! Take a look at the clip above!