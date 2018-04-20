Cardi B Throws Shade At Herself As Starbucks Meme Goes Viral

LOL! Cardi B finally found someone who spells ‘worst’ than her! The rapper posted a hysterical meme she found on April 20, where she made fun of her bad grammar and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day!

Cardi B, 25, always keeps it real! And, here’s something you probably didn’t know about the “Bartier Cardi” rapper — She’s not the best speller. Cardi took to Instagram to repost a meme [as seen below] from radio host, Charlamagne ThaGod, which referenced the Starbucks boycott. “Me ordering my caramel makey e auto at Starbucks during the boycott,” the meme, which featured a masked man, read. Clearly the meme about the popular beverage, which is spelled “macchiato,” was poking fun at the fact that most drinks at Starbucks are quite difficult to spell.

Cardi found the meme so amusing that she just had to comment on it, writing, “Who ever did this meme spells worst then me.” — Even that sentence had a few grammatical errors in it. However, don’t let that fool you. The Bronx rapper is very intelligent, as she’s well-versed in history, politics and finances. Cardi’s posted videos about tax money to Instagram, as well as tweets about Social Security, which even caught the attention of Bernie Sanders, 76. The former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted that he agreed with Cardi’s stance on Social Security, after she voiced her opinion about the policy on Twitter. Sanders agreed with the rapper that there needs to be a stronger Social Security policy.

Cardi continued to impress the public after she spoke about Franklin D. Roosevelt and his presidency during a recent interview. “I love political science,” Cardi told GQ in early April. “I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works,” she continued, adding that she used to be able to recite all the U.S. presidents in order of term. Cardi even gave the mag a brief overview of the 22nd Amendment.

As for the Starbucks boycott reference, as seen above, the arrest of two African American men sparked protests against the coffee chain in mid April. A manager at a Starbucks in Philadelphia called the local police after the two men were reportedly sitting inside the cafe without having ordered anything. The two men ended up being arrested for alleged trespassing, which resulted in the viral hashtag, #BoycottStarbucks. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson later released a public apology.