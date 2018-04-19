Authorities released a video of Prince’s death scene that shows the moment when police came across his lifeless body! Watch the tense clip here!

Prince can be seen dead, lying on his back near an elevator in a video just released by cops that is sure to chill you to the bone. The death scene video has Prince’s body blacked out, but apparently there were two patches discovered on his body, which were left on by emergency responders who tried reviving the singer. Watch the eerie video obtained by TMZ of cops entering Prince’s home above, and check out the video of Prince entering the offices of Dr. Michael Schulenberg on Apr. 20, 2016, just one day before his death below.

While prosecutors say Dr. Schulenberg wrote Prince a Percocet prescription on that day, they have since come to the conclusion that the prescription did not play a factor in his death. In addition to the newly released video of Prince’s body, the footage shows the late pop star’s huge estate, including a room where all of his records can be seen hanging on the walls. Other photos from the scene depict the inside of his legendary vault, which contain records, enormous sums of money and recording equipment resting on shelves.

This new footage has surfaced on the heels of Carver County’s announcement that no charges would be filed in connection to the late singer’s death following a thorough, two-year investigation. Since this announcement, the Carver County Sheriff’s Department has released a slew of videos and pictures that were taken on the fateful day music lost one of its greatest living legends.

We’ll keep you posted with more pics and photos from his death scene. Two months after Prince’s tragic passing, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that his cause of death was an accidental overdose of Fentanyl.